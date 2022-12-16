 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Protect our open space

  • 0
Napa Valley Register Logo

The Save Napa Valley Foundation (SNVF), formerly the Growers/Vintners for Responsible Agriculture, whose mission statement in part reads: “to protect the long term economic and environmental viability of Napa Valley,” addresses this open letter to the citizens and leadership of American Canyon.

Over 60 years ago, after extensive and varied challenges to the recommendations from forward-looking men and women in the wine industry, the Ag Preserve was created to protect our national treasure. As a result, open space and agriculture remain dominant in our Napa County. Many challenges to the Ag Preserve have failed in the intervening years, most recently with the failure of Measure J in American Canyon.

Measure J would have eliminated more than 150 acres of open farmland from the Ag Preserve, and the voters in American Canyon stood up proudly and forcefully and said “no.” The various owners of the parcel made a pitch to the public that the land is no longer viable for agriculture because of saltwater intrusion.

People are also reading…

The various false narratives put forth from the proponents went so far as to call it vacant land. While it may or may not be true that quality wine grapes cannot be grown on the land, voters in American Canyon realized quite clearly that wine grapes are only one of many possible agricultural crops and that agricultural land is worthy of our protection.

We at the SNVF applaud the foresight and intelligence of the residents of American Canyon to vote against what would have been a very bad precedent for the integrity of the Ag Preserve. The property owners will no longer be disingenuous with their promotion of a bad land use decision and the Ag Preserve will remain protected.

Long-enduring environmental activist Volker Eisele stated a decade ago that all the pro-growth measures brought to the voters in Napa County have been resoundingly defeated. An exception was the narrow defeat of Measure C in 2018. Vast amounts of money were spent to confuse the voters and thus defeat this watershed protection measure. It now seems we’re increasingly aware, from Calistoga to American Canyon, from Berryessa Estates to the Carneros. Together, we will continue to protect the Ag Preserve and our open space.

Mike Hackett

Joyce Black Sears

Beth Novak Milliken

Laurie Claudon-Clark

Cio Perez

Randy Dunn

Warren Winiarski

Yeoryios Apallas

Save Napa Valley Foundation Board of Directors

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Thanks to Napa wine and hospitality

Letter: Thanks to Napa wine and hospitality

Thanks to all of you in the wine and hospitality business in making Napa Valley a special place. You are an incredible blessing and source of livelihood for the working families that live here.

Letter: Fencing off field a bad move

Letter: Fencing off field a bad move

With the holiday season upon us I’d like to extend a completely insincere thank you to the city of Napa and NVUSD for fencing off the open field at Bel Aire Elementary School on Beckworth Drive. 

Letter: Wait for investigation to conclude before making decision

Letter: Wait for investigation to conclude before making decision

A recent letter to the Register asked me to explain my position on alleged issues surrounding Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza. There is currently an ongoing investigation into these alleged activities. Until this investigation is complete, no one knows the true facts of the case.

Letter: Main Street closure humorous

Letter: Main Street closure humorous

There is a lot of humor living in Napa. A month or two ago there was an article in the paper about the city/county trying to decide what should be done with a “windfall” of tax money they have from the coronavirus. Now the city is removing a very popular asset to downtown, the closure of Main Street, because of a lack of money.

Your Turn: An open letter to Mike Thompson

Your Turn: An open letter to Mike Thompson

Along with so many other Napa County citizens, I have been very appreciative of the work you’ve done both in Washington--on issues like the environment, health care, and gun violence prevention--and locally, in your tireless support of businesses and social service organizations of every stripe.  I have voted for you in every election since you began serving in the House in 1998.

This makes it all the more awkward and distressing to consider your public posture regarding the campaign to recall Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza. That posture was described in a letter appearing in the Napa Register in September above your name and those of Senator Bill Dodd and Assembly Member Cecila Aguiar-Curry. It is disturbing on three counts. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News