Letter: Protect our open space

The Save Napa Valley Foundation (SNVF), formerly the Growers/Vintners for Responsible Agriculture, whose mission statement in part reads: “to protect the long term economic and environmental viability of Napa Valley,” addresses this open letter to the citizens and leadership of American Canyon.

Over 60 years ago, after extensive and varied challenges to the recommendations from forward-looking men and women in the wine industry, the Ag Preserve was created to protect our national treasure. As a result, open space and agriculture remain dominant in our Napa County. Many challenges to the Ag Preserve have failed in the intervening years, most recently with the failure of Measure J in American Canyon.

Measure J would have eliminated more than 150 acres of open farmland from the Ag Preserve, and the voters in American Canyon stood up proudly and forcefully and said “no.” The various owners of the parcel made a pitch to the public that the land is no longer viable for agriculture because of saltwater intrusion.

The various false narratives put forth from the proponents went so far as to call it vacant land. While it may or may not be true that quality wine grapes cannot be grown on the land, voters in American Canyon realized quite clearly that wine grapes are only one of many possible agricultural crops and that agricultural land is worthy of our protection.

We at the SNVF applaud the foresight and intelligence of the residents of American Canyon to vote against what would have been a very bad precedent for the integrity of the Ag Preserve. The property owners will no longer be disingenuous with their promotion of a bad land use decision and the Ag Preserve will remain protected.

Long-enduring environmental activist Volker Eisele stated a decade ago that all the pro-growth measures brought to the voters in Napa County have been resoundingly defeated. An exception was the narrow defeat of Measure C in 2018. Vast amounts of money were spent to confuse the voters and thus defeat this watershed protection measure. It now seems we’re increasingly aware, from Calistoga to American Canyon, from Berryessa Estates to the Carneros. Together, we will continue to protect the Ag Preserve and our open space.

Mike Hackett

Joyce Black Sears

Beth Novak Milliken

Laurie Claudon-Clark

Cio Perez

Randy Dunn

Warren Winiarski

Yeoryios Apallas

Save Napa Valley Foundation Board of Directors