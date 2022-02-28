Letter: Protect our trees

Thank you Napa Valley Register for always keeping us informed on what is important for our community.

In the Feb. 16 issue, there was a great column by the Master Gardeners of Napa County on the value of trees entitled “What Trees Give Back”.

The author Rainer Hoenicke explained that “the roots and shrubs of the trees contribute to good soil structure, nourish soil organisms and store carbon. Through photosynthesis, the trees and shrubs move carbon from the atmosphere into the soil. Trees take in carbon dioxide in their canopy, release oxygen and store carbon in their wood”

Sounds pretty clear and makes sense, right?

The sense of cutting 14,000 fully grown “worker trees” and replacing them with 17,852 baby seedlings that will take years to mature to effectively do their job, makes no sense at all.

Now that Supervisor Pedroza has recused himself from the Walt Ranch proposal, I sincerely hope that Supervisors Ramos and Gregory have received enough evidence of the danger of allowing this “slippery slope” situation and will vote "No" on the Walt Ranch proposal.

To reduce slippery slopes, another valuable benefit of trees is the role they play in decreasing erosion and keeping our watershed clean and healthy (ask any fish)!

Teresa Cahill

Napa