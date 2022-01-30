Letter: Protect our wildlife

I couldn’t believe it when I found a baby jackrabbit in my vegetable garden. Surely, the chickens free-ranging nearby would kill it. I wanted to rescue it until I saw how efficient this baby was at outrunning the chickens while dashing from one hiding spot to another. And so it was that this baby managed to grow up in my garden. This rabbit managed to make a living staying where there was fresh water and plenty of greens throughout this drought-stricken landscape of Atlas Peak.

Then a band of 14 ravens raided by chicken coop. They took weeks to form into a band squawking on and on while perching in the trees around the chicken coop until they launched their raids. This was an orchestrated attack on the coop — hopping through the coop’s door and into the roost to collect the eggs. Once getting the eggs in their beaks, they hopped out of the coop and fly out of the garden area to a location outside the garden in the field where they stored the eggs as they took turns returning to the coop to continue with their organized raid until all 6 eggs per day were successfully stolen from the nests. They then would take each egg and fly away with it. Breaking up this band took two days.

Grabbing and pulling a raven out of the coop was not an easy task as they were not scared away by a human so close to them until I managed to grab one and throw it outside the coop. Once I handled this huge black bird, they began to back off of their raiding behavior.

For the last 6 months, my beautiful flock of 10 hens, I raised from chicks, has been diminished to 5 as hawks have been diving in on them killing and eating full-grown hens. Two days ago, two red tail hawks dove in about 30 feet from me as I was gardening and tangled with a hen. I ran after the two predators waving my arms and yelling, and they both flew out of the garden, and I managed to save my hen in a nick of time, but feathers were everywhere as the hen fought for her life to free herself from the lethal grasp of the hawk's talons.

A large reddish-grey coyote has been hunting very near our living space for the last 4 years, and for the second year in a row, a great blue heron is hunting gophers in our meadow.

In all the 43 years of ranching on Atlas Peak, I have never had such dramatic wildlife encounters. The diminished food supply and the drought has dried up water in the wildlands causing wildlife to source any oasis in the parched burned terrain, hence a garden will be such an opportunity to make a living.

Certainly, the wildlife have suffered from the prolonged drought that spawned the treacherous wildfires that have severely altered the wildlands of Napa County. The North Bay Fires of 2017 included the Atlas Peak Fire/51,054 acres, the Tubbs Fire/24,559 acres, and the Nuns Fire/56,558 acres followed by the Lightning Complex Fire/120,000 acres and the Glass Fire/55,000 acres, both in 2020.

Adding several other smaller fires this totals more than 300,000 acres of fire-damaged wildlands in Napa alone. These fires caused severe burns to our vegetation and thousands if not millions of trees were lost and/or will die due to fire trauma.

Climate change can not be solved alone by reducing and eliminating our reliance on fossil fuels. All of our wildlands, including grasslands, wetlands and especially forests, must be protected as they store and absorb carbon from the atmosphere and are our natural defense against an ever-warming climate.

It is morally corrupt, irresponsible, and betrays our next generations, that some in the wine industry developed grapevines overvaluing forested wildlands where most new vineyards are being developed each year by the hundreds to thousands of acres.

In 2021, 3 of the 5 Napa County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of the Walt Ranch vineyards on Atlas Peak where 14,000 trees will be cut down for 209 acres of yet more grape vineyards. This is a watershed that has been ravaged by fire and altered by habitat fragmentation from 70 years of vineyard development in these wildlands.

No wonder the wildlife are exhibiting desperate behaviors!

Chris Malan

Napa