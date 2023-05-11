Gov. Gavin Newsom declared last week May 1-7 as “Wildfire Preparedness Week.” As a respiratory therapist, I would like to remind Napa Valley residents about the importance of protecting their lung health in the event of catastrophic wildfires. Smoke from these events can be harmful to anyone nearby and even many miles away.

Exposure to wildfire smoke can lead to numerous negative health effects including asthma attacks and heart attacks. Fine particle pollution is even linked to premature death.

Breathing in smoke from wildfires is particularly dangerous for children, seniors, outdoor workers, and those who are pregnant. Individuals living with chronic lung disease, like asthma or COPD, or heart disease, are also at higher risk.

There are several steps Napa Valley residents can take to prepare for wildfire season. These include developing an evacuation plan, creating an emergency kit, and monitoring nearby fires using fire.airnow.gov.

Another idea is designating a “clean room” in the home, a space which is closed off from smoke seeping in and includes a portable air cleaner that filters the air. For additional wildfire preparedness tips and information, visit baaqmd.gov/wildfiresafety. And to learn more about the effects of wildfire smoke on lung health, go to Lung.org/Wildfire or call 1-800-LUNG-USA.

Ricardo Guzman

Napa