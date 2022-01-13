Letter: Protecting democracy

Napa residents gathered in Veterans’ Park Jan. 6, as did people all across the country, to remember and honor those who fought to keep our democracy as our nation’s Capitol was attacked.

As one of the many speakers at the Jan. 6 Vigil, I recalled the shock of seeing our nation’s Capitol being attacked by invaders who wanted to overthrow our government. We watched in horror as American citizens breached the Capitol and violently attempted to take over on that day, the day that our founding fathers over 200 years ago deemed that our government should verify our election and move toward a peaceful transfer of power.

This insurrection was a rejection of our system of government. But then our legislators, after all the threats of violence, went back that same night and in the wee hours of the morning certified the election of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Democracy prevailed that night.

But we must act to protect our democracy now!

We are now dealing with a slow-moving coup. We must pass the proposed Voting Rights Acts: the Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act as soon as possible! In 2021, 52 restrictive voter laws were passed in various states across the country, limiting options to vote and undermining local elections officials’ ability to run elections. Almost 400 such laws have been presented across the country in many states, down to the local level.

Is it democracy when you make it harder for people to register and vote?

Is it democracy when the Republican Party, which has been taken over by those who would gain power for the few, wants to make it harder for people to vote?

Should the minority rule the majority?

Do we want an authoritarian government?

Please call our senators today to urge them to pass these voting rights acts. We will need to get rid of the filibuster to pass these bills.

The Democrats of Napa Valley Club has monthly meetings on Zoom. On Monday, Jan. 17 at 5:30 p.m., we will be addressing the topic: “Black and Latinx Voters Matter.” Check out our website at napavalleydems.org to sign up for the meeting and to see the list of speakers.

To quote President Lincoln, we have a democratic government “of the people, for the people and by the people”. This means all of the people.

Let’s make sure we keep it.

Terry Beck

Vice President, Democrats of Napa Valley Club

Secretary, Napa County Democratic Central Committee