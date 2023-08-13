Please allow me to share my understanding and personal thoughts relating to the city of Napa’s municipal water storage and distribution system serving approximately 85,000 customers.

Napa’s first reservoir, Milliken Dam, was constructed in 1922. Our forefathers chose the location for its remoteness and the high-quality water sources. The elevation helps on the distribution side. It was written at the time “the water was clear and comparable in taste to the best water in the Sierras.”

By 1942 the growth of the defense industry and accompanying population increase, it was clear more water storage was needed. In 1948 Conn Dam was completed creating Lake Hennessey. Again, the site was carefully chosen considering water quality, elevation and its natural undeveloped surrounding watershed.

Building additional reservoirs at this time would be a monumental effort.

We must protect what we have currently while purchasing additional water through the State Water Project.

In recent years large developments, primarily wineries and vineyards, are encroaching the streams and hillsides above our reservoirs jeopardizing the high quality of the naturally filtered water entering them. Soil erosion is also a concern.

I recently arranged a visit to Lake Hennessey with a colleague of mine on the County Board of Supervisors. His interest, a noble one, is how do we increase storage capacity?

I shared my interest. We must first protect the watershed that “cleans” the streams filling them and that not all development proposed in the County’s Agricultural Watershed District is wise for futures sake.

I believe our communities, our neighbors, both city and rural, and our farmers agree.

I hope he listened.

Scott Sedgley

Mayor, city of Napa

