Last week we received the city's full color glossy pamphlet explaining the proposed water rate increases. It seems that all too often, our tax paid government work promotes high-end expenditures such as this "glossy" pamphlet.

Instead, our government should be making the best effort to economize expenditures. Perhaps one the "consultants" the city uses too often recommended the expensive pamphlet.

We read the information provided in the pamphlet but could not find any details about how the Citizens' Advisory Committee audited those water departments to see if money was wasted on materials or wages/benefits. Then at the last part of the pamphlet, citizens are offered the "enclosed protest form" to submit their protest.

The aforementioned form was not included with the pamphlet. We checked with a couple of our neighbors and they did not get the form as well. I'm getting older, and I may have missed something. But, maybe not.

Leslie Dunlap

St. Helena