Letter: Public art funds should be used elsewhere

This whole business about the roundabout art has me and obviously many others stirred up.

As a Napa citizen, I would much rather see the money go into maintaining our town, especially city streets. Just drive west across the First Street overpass and hang a left on Freeway Drive. You’ll see a typical example of the dilapidation of our streets.

Hey, and how about sweeping the sides of streets, removing the gravel and broken glass for the many cyclists here? And, here’s one more great idea: build a community swimming/recreation complex. To the leaders and servants of our town, please strive to make a better quality of life for our citizens.

Archie Euser

Napa