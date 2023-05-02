I recently read an article regarding placing some artwork in the median of Soscol Avenue between Gasser Drive and Sousa Lane. The quote from Kelly Hurtado, who is the curator for Art Source Consultants, was humorous.

She said, "For this project, the selection panel kept in mind our work goals of enhancing Napa's image of a world class destination, the work should be site specific and original, aesthetically pleasing, and that it will need to be a drive-by experience with no pedestrian interaction."

So if I get this right, we will be driving by some world class art work to maintain our image on streets that you find in developing countries. I also wonder who is paying this consultant? I realize this art work comes out of a separate budget item in the city, but somebody pays for it and you can bet that downstream it is the taxpayer.

Instead of catering to the tourist experience it's time to fix the lousy streets for those of us who are here 24/7/365. In addition artwork on a busy street can divert driver attention which leads to accidents. Traffic signs are the only thing that belong in the median.

Tom and Pam Johnston

Napa