Letter: Public art takes focus off other issues

Yes, it's intended to adorn the western gateway to Napa, but are we forgetting or just simply ignoring the southern gateway to Napa that tourists also utilize to get them to and from our premium outlet stores.

One really must wonder what those tourists must think when witnessing the housing situation behind the gas station at Imola Avenue and Freeway Drive and the homeless person laying in the dirt alongside the Sciambra Bakery. It remains a disgrace to the city of Napa while the debate over elitist art rages on.