Come for steak night the last Saturday of each month. Everyone seems to enjoy the conversation around the BBQ and our salad bar. We are now setting out games so after dinner some can stay and play and make new friends. You can come by the Post to purchase $25 per person tickets or call and make a reservation. We will hold your tickets at the door. For those who prefer roasted chicken, let us know. We would appreciate a heads-up if you plan to come as we buy according to reservations. Call Commander Robin Mueller at 707-287-3439.