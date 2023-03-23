The Napa American Legion Post 113, located at 1340 Pearl St., has been open to our local Veterans since 1941.
The public is invited to our breakfasts the first and third Sunday of month for $10 per meal. Breakfasts come with milk, eggs, Texas toast, pancakes, bacon and sausage.
Come for steak night the last Saturday of each month. Everyone seems to enjoy the conversation around the BBQ and our salad bar. We are now setting out games so after dinner some can stay and play and make new friends. You can come by the Post to purchase $25 per person tickets or call and make a reservation. We will hold your tickets at the door. For those who prefer roasted chicken, let us know. We would appreciate a heads-up if you plan to come as we buy according to reservations. Call Commander Robin Mueller at 707-287-3439.
Also, we have hall rental and it can accommodate up to 100 people.
We look forward to seeing you there!
Rodney and Marie Skillings
Napa