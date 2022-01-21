Letter: Public participation in redistricting

Voters Choice Napa, a part of the Community Leaders Coalition, here to give an update on Redistricting.

The California Citizens Redistricting Commission has finished its work drawing new congressional and legislative district lines. Napa County will remain intact rather than being split between two or more districts. Our congressional district (No. 4) will include parts of Sonoma and Solano counties, as well as all of Lake, Napa, and Yolo counties.

Our new state senate district (No. 3) includes Rohnert Park and Sonoma, and all of Napa, Solano, and Yolo counties, and our new Assembly district ( No. 4) runs from Sonoma to West Sacramento. Final maps are available at wedrawthelinesca.org/final_maps.

The Board of Supervisors also completed redistricting, with only modest changes resulting in less than 5% of households changing districts. (“Napa County forgoes drastic Board of Supervisors redistricting changes”, Napa Valley Register, Dec. 10, 2021.) Some changes include moving all of Browns Valley into District 2, and the Alta Heights neighborhood of Napa into District 1. Maps are available at countyofnapa.org/398/2021-Redistricting.

Your voice makes a difference! In the congressional redistricting discussions, the Redistricting Commission dropped the notion of connecting Napa and Marin counties in one district after considerable public opposition. They also responded favorably when Napa County residents spoke about the need to keep Napa County intact in the legislative district lines.

Although congressional, legislative, and supervisor districting is complete, there is still plenty of opportunity for public input on local district lines. Between now and March, district lines will be drawn for the City of Napa (4 council districts), Napa Valley College and Napa County Office of Education (7 trustee districts each), and the Napa Valley Unified School District (7 trustee districts).

There are still key issues to be resolved, such as how to plan for City Council districts that might in the future include currently unincorporated “islands” surrounded by the City of Napa, or how American Canyon should be represented on the NVUSD Board.

Here is the schedule of upcoming public meetings, but please note given the fluid COVID-19 situation, the information below could change, so please double-check before attending.

City of Napa

All meetings are virtual for the foreseeable future; more info at cityofnapa.org.

• Tuesday, Jan. 25, 6:30 p.m., public hearing

• Sunday, Jan. 30, 10-11:30 a.m., workshop

• Sunday, Jan. 30, 1:30-3:00 p.m., workshop

• Tuesday, Feb. 8, 6:30 p.m. public hearing with maps

• Tuesday, March 8, 6:30 p.m., final adoption of the ordinance

Napa Valley College

• Thursday, Feb. 10, 5:30 p.m., final adoption of maps

Napa County Office of Education

• Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2:30 p.m., final adoption of maps

Napa Valley Unified School District

• Thursday, Feb. 3, final adoption of maps

Robert Van Der Velde and Alissa Abdo

Voters Choice Napa Co-Chairs,

Community Leaders Coalition