Puertas Abiertas is proud to announce that we are moving to 625 Imperial Way #6 in Napa. This move comes as a result of our commitment to expanding our services and enhancing our ability to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve.

A special thanks to Angela Peatman, Father Gordon, and others for coming together in 2007 to establish what we know today as Puertas Abiertas. Since then, we have been an independent nonprofit organization, serving thousands of individuals from all walks of life, especially Napa’s Latino community. We are grateful that St. John’s has allowed us to rent their property all these years, which allowed us to create a trusting home for the community.

We extend our deepest gratitude to our esteemed sponsors who have been instrumental in propelling our mission forward. Your support has been the foundation of our achievements, enabling us to provide essential resources such as a variety of health, social and educational services to our Latino community.

Puertas Abiertas serves as a bridge between communities, fostering inclusivity and unity. By connecting our non-English speaking community members with the broader population, we strive to create a harmonious balance of resources and support that benefits everyone.

As we navigate this pivotal moment in our organization’s journey, we invite you to continue your invaluable support. Your contributions, both in spirit and through donations, empower us to ensure a smooth transition and maintain the momentum of our mission.

If you wish to contribute to our cause and be a part of this transformation period, we kindly ask you to visit our website: www.puertasabiertasnapa.org.

Puertas Abiertas holds in high regard the steadfast commitment of our supporters. Together, we are crafting a narrative of resilience, collaboration and progress that enriches the lives of all.

Thank you for being an integral part of the Puertas Abiertas legacy.

Blanca Huijon, Executive Director

Puertas Abiertas Community Resource Center

