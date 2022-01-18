Letter: Punished for trying to help the environment?

The California Public Utilities Commission should reject the ill-advised proposal regarding rooftop solar that will be voted on later this month.

It shows the large utilities in California to be far behind with efforts to conserve energy and fight climate change. This is nothing new. Years ago when rooftop solar installations were increasing rapidly, the California utilities could have embraced the new technology by horizontally and vertically integrating themselves into the industry by setting up subsidiaries to manufacture, market and install these panels and provide a power purchase agreement with residential customers for the solar power generated.

The solar panel wave gained momentum and the utilities, realizing it’s now too late to get ‘into the game’, are fighting back to correct their shortsighted business model.

Why should we, who installed solar panels 14 years ago, along with all others who have panels or are planning to install them, be punished for trying to help the environment and save money?

The PUC has a chance to send a message to all Californians about how important solar power is to our planet. In these changing times, if the Big 3 utilities can’t compete without resorting to tactics such as this, it is not the fault of far-sighted homeowners and small businesses; the utilities and their outdated thinking is the problem.

Brian T. Bender

Napa