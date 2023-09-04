I am writing to express our need for puppy parent trainers for Canine Guardians Assistance Dogs, a Napa 501 (c)3 non-profit.

Canine Guardians provides trained service dogs at no cost to PTSD veterans, and disabled people. Our dogs enhance the well-being and safety of our veterans and the disabled – often invisible disabilities – allowing them to live a more independent life to regain self-sufficiency, confidence, and hope! Our dogs save lives, marriages, families.

We need puppy parents! We are asking locals to consider being a part of our program by raising and training these puppies to become very special service dogs. It is a truly rewarding experience. Our trainers get a chance to give back to those who have served our country or are less fortunate, gain canine training skills, acquire confidence and self-esteem, make new friends, and experience satisfaction knowing they’re making a difference in people’s lives.

We pay for all medical needs, vaccines, and monthly meds. Your responsibilities are to socialize the dog by taking them to school or work, shopping, to events…wherever you go, keep them safe at all times, groom them as needed, and train them using the commands you will learn in our training classes.

This is an 18 month commitment in which time you would attend a one hour training class two times a month in Napa where you and your puppy will learn three commands per class and a total of 90 commands over the course of 18 months. Some of these commands are anxiety alerts, turning on lights, opening and closing doors and drawers, retrieving objects, general protection, and many more.

Ultimately, these service dogs will assist their veteran/disabled partner not just with needed duties but also with the whole healing process, providing constant companionship that supports the journey to recovery and/or just a better and safer day to day life.

Our service dogs help with re-integration and socialization, recognition of anxiety or distress, interruption of nightmares, and provide increased confidence and ability.

Why are service dogs for PTSD veterans important? Because the suicide rate for veterans has gone up 35 percent since 2001, in part because of increases in post-9/11 veterans killing themselves. Twenty two veterans commit suicide every day. Our dogs change that. They assist with everyday tasks plus offer comfort, love, joy, and have their backs when needed most.

For people with disabilities- unfortunately, a disability can lead to isolation, loss of confidence and feelings of low self-esteem. Our dogs can assist with practical, everyday tasks to help a person with a disability live a better, safer, more independent life and provide the love and comfort and touching closeness that might be missing from their lives.

Your help is desperately needed.

Here are a few testimonials from our recipients:

"The Patriot is the best companion one could have. He has helps me navigate airports and airplanes and feel far more comfortable in a crowd.”

“Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. I can actually see a future with possibility and happiness. Even after just a few days the difference in the way I feel is completely opposite. I don’t feel hopeless anymore.”

“Honestly, I cannot imagine where I’d be in my life if it weren’t for Captain.”

Please consider giving back by being a puppy parent trainer for canine Guardians and help save a life, a family, a marriage.

Marcia Hadeler

Napa