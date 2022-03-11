Letter: Put an end to plastics

Every year, each person in the United States consumes approximately 100 pounds of plastic. Most of the plastic we consume is single-use and exacerbates the volume of plastic waste in this country. It is important to consider major companies as the driving forces that influence single-use plastic, even on a global scale.

Generating solutions for plastic waste is an issue that is more effectively changed through local, micro-levels. While considering the implications of problem-solving on a macro scale is critical, the solutions for plastic waste in this country is not found in thinking about the "big picture" and can oftentimes is exhaustive.

Approaching this issue must be handled incrementally. Small changes in personal habits and local mandates engender meaningful progression towards eliminating single-use plastic.

In November of 2020, the Yale School of the Environment expounds on the U.S. plastic crisis in an article centered around the country being a large source of plastic pollution.

Contrary to widely held beliefs concerning the origin of global plastic pollution, a statement from Nick Mallos, the Senior Director of the Trash Free Seas program, notes that "The United States generates the most plastic waste of any other country in the world."

Furthermore, Mallos continues to point out that rather than solving this crisis head-on, the United States has instead "... outsourced it to developing countries and become a top contributor to the ocean plastics crisis."

In accordance with the matter at hand, Mallos provides insight with regard to effective alternatives that create positive impacts in our communities. For instance, Mallos suggests that the "solution must start at home."

In order to reduce single-use plastic, communities must learn ways to improve recycling rates and support companies that produce innovative methods to package the goods we use.

Occasionally, one must compromise indulgent habits in order to create meaningful changes. Habits create lifestyles.

With that being said, it is evident that our country has an alarming habit of single-use plastic. Practical choices exist, and they do not have to be hard either. Namely, if plastic is inevitable then buy in bulk in order to reduce plastic consumption. Promote purposeful recycling through methods such as buying second-hand or reusable bottles and bags.

While plastic pollution cannot be eradicated overnight, there are micro-level changes that can happen overnight. It starts with you. It starts with the communities we live in.

Sophia Ebuen

Fairfield