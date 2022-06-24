Letter: Put public art elsewhere

I'm writing in response to the city of Napa's letter to the editor regarding community feedback concerning the roundabout art.

Katrina Gregory, City of Napa Parks and Rec., provided information regarding the appropriate use of the Public Art Fund and explained that this funding could not be used for projects outside the scope of supporting permanent public art. Her explanation clarified the use of funds, however, there has been much community input indicating the desire for this funding to be used for other art projects in Napa. Such projects could be designed that would be in the scope of "supporting permanent public art.”

The roundabouts have included landscaping with rock, greenery etc. that provides a more natural beautification of the area. Adding massive structures that are whimsical and colorful does not seem to be in line with this theme. Although, as noted, could be appropriate for other sites. The First Street roundabout requires concentration to yield to other cars, exit and enter in the appropriate lane and to do so safely. As noted by Ms. Gregory, the use of roundabout art is to improve the aesthetics and support overall traffic calming. I do not see how the three proposed art pieces reflect that objective.

The city of Napa also encourages completing a community survey on the three finalist art pieces. Unfortunately, I did not see a survey question that asks the community if they think the art funds should be used for an art project at the roundabout site - nor provide space for comments regarding this question. I'm concerned that the decision for art placement at the roundabout is no longer up for discussion.

Alison Keyes

Yountville