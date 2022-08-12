Letter: Questions regarding election finances

Your article on campaign funding for local supervisor candidates, "Supes hopefuls list election finances" is both enlightening and perplexing. It leaves me with this brain-numbing question: Why would 3rd district candidates Cottrell and Dunbar accept sizable contributions from out-of-state developers?

I would like to know their reasoning and perhaps see their responses printed here on this page. In such political matters where transparency is paramount I always say "follow the money.”