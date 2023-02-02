Several recent letters to the editor have been expressing legitimate public frustration with the Fair Political Practices Commission’s (FPPC) unusual delay in rendering an opinion on whether Mr. Pedroza violated the public trust in voting in favor of the Walt Ranch development while it appears that at a minimum, he had an in-fact interest in the adjoining property.

While we need to presume Mr. Pedroza’s innocence while the investigation is ongoing — as U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson has assured the public — such investigation is now almost double as long as the average FPPC ruling. And the longer it takes, the public perception of his innocence keeps eroding because the assumption is that the case is unusually complicated.

And complicated it is with questions extending to other persons and entities which helped facilitate the deal.

In the first instance, how did Mr. Pedroza’s father-in-law end up as the owner of record of the parcel in question with no money of his own, solely guaranteed by Mr. Pedroza’s assets? Was this a vehicle conceived by both so as to shield Mr. Pedroza and enable him to keep voting in favor of the Walt Ranch development?

Secondly, is the question of the purchase money guarantees, Mr. Pedroza (not his father-in-law) pledged his home valued at approximately 50% of the loan amount funded by Poppy Bank, the bank Mr. Pedroza used to work for. Were any federal banking regulations and standards violated?

Thirdly, the purchase price of the land in question was substantially below its assessed value. However, the seller still retained the adjoining piece of land whose value might very well increase due to the approval of the adjoining Walt Ranch development, at a minimum benefiting from the future potential public infrastructure improvements at Walt Ranch.

The FPPC ruling delay may or may not signal that it is looking into all of these questions. It is also possible that the Napa District Attorney or the state Attorney General are looking into them as well. While, in the meantime, Mr. Pedroza and any other players are to be presumed innocent, the cloud weighs heavily on him and on the credibility of the entire Board of Supervisors.

It is therefore incumbent upon both the Board of Supervisors and Rep. Thompson to exercise whatever power they may have to encourage any and all involved authorities to prioritize their investigations so we can move forward with a government which is beyond ethical reproach.

George Caloyannidis

Calistoga