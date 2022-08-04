Letter: Questions surrounding Tran decision

Interesting to see how our county treats taxpayer money.

Mr. Tran, the CEO of Napa County, has been seeking other employment and our Board of Supervisors summarily decided to part company with Mr. Tran. Since Mr. Tran was not terminated for cause we are now going to pay him his salary for 18 months to the tune of $467,028.

The big question here is why did the board terminate the contract? Why not let him go of his own volition, not terminate his contract, and save the taxpayers over $400,000?

Common sense tells me and many others that money could have been used to pave a road or two for the rest of the taxpayers’ benefit. I seriously think that we need some changes at the Board of Supervisors and we need to look for people who have some common sense when spending our money.

Tom Johnston

Napa