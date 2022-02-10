Letter: Race should not be a factor for Supreme Court nominee

While many Americans pay lip service to the issue of racism, glaring examples of racism appear in our media on a regular basis.

Very recently, a person or persons demanded that since more than half of the players in the NFL are Black, this proportion should be applied to the ownership, front office, and coaching staff of the individual teams. No mention of their managerial qualities, just that their skin tones should be considered in all the decisions on and off the field.

This is a clear and indisputable example of racism — even if well-meaning.

Let's carry this to its ridiculous end. If 20% of the players are left-handed, shouldn't that proportion also apply to non-players in the team offices?

And if 30% of the players drive foreign-made cars, should the staff be upstairs?

Stupid beyond belief, but that is the thinking (or non-thinking) of so many of us.

A few days ago, Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court. Another classic example of racism.

I am no racist, and some of my friends are handicapped, gay, Black, atheists, but the issue here should not be skin color. The Supreme Court needs intelligent, impartial legal scholars experienced in the law and dedicated to our Constitution, but Joe placed emphasis on race and gender.

No doubt he was pandering to a voting block. Well, that's politics. Let's hope he finds a qualified candidate who meets all of his criteria, including being Black and female.

Don Richardson

Napa