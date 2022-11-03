Letter: Rain a reminder

Dean Donaldson, the farm advisor, had filled a round cylinder with various soils. There was a layer of loam, sand, gravel, clay and then these layers were repeated until the cylinder was full. The entire cylinder was about 2-feet tall. He poured water into the cylinder and each layer of soil had to be saturated in order for the water to move to the lower layer. I went out into my garden after the wonderful rain and did a test with my finger and even though the soil is the same in this garden bed, moisture had only gone down about an inch. Beyond that it was still dry. Water itself does have a tension as does soil.