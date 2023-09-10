Just a quick thank you note to the city Of Napa, and some day hopefully the Napa County as well, for voting to reinstall the license plate readers on some of our intersections. (Hopefully someday all our streets.)

However, the readers have to read all violations and citations should be generated to all violators. This would include scooters and bicyclists as well as pedestrians. We, the vehicle driver, can not foot the bill for everyone. If people use the streets, and commit a violation, then they pay just as a vehicle owner does. It's got to be fair for all.