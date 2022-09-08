 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Recall campaign unnecessary

  • 0
I join Congressman Mike Thompson, Senator Bill Dodd, and Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry in supporting a “no recall” for Napa supervisors. An unnecessary recall campaign will not serve the best interests of Napa County citizens but rather divide our community while derailing us from the more “pressing issues such as fire prevention, job creation, the economy, water, infrastructure, health, climate change.”

I contend that the 36 local residents who signed Pedroza’s notice of recall intent, and Ramos’ single anonymous naysayer are resorting to public intimation of our Board of Supervisors by conveying the erroneous impression that their agenda is the majority agenda.

Our county supervisors act fairly, properly, respectfully while continuing to fully address important county issues. Both supervisors have demonstrated astute and responsible countywide “smart planning,” job growth, economic development, needed services and improvements while keeping within Napa’s taxpayer- approved budget.

I thank the Board of Supervisors for leading a fair, conscientious and common-sense approach to solutions of the issues facing our community, including a focus on Napa's economic health, sustainable agriculture, while balancing growth with protections in a fair manner for all of Napa. Their leadership, decisions and conduct in office do not warrant a recall action.

The next scheduled election for Supervisor Pedroza and Ramos’ seats on the Napa County Board of Supervisors will be in 2024.

Igor Sill

Napa

