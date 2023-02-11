Never in my 80 years of life did I ever expect to see the bill I received from Pacific Gas & Electric for 2023.

Never in my whole life as a customer of PG&E have I received bills that were so outrageous.

Looking back at my previous years I noted that my monthly billing was between $200 and $300. So you can imagine my angst when the January bill was over $300 and the February twice that amount at $606 to be exact.

I am angry.

I am concerned.

I am shocked by what the Public Utilities Commission is permitting this irresponsible company to do to the people of this country.

I am a responsible customer and a conservative citizen who believes they are being treated unreasonably. This is truly an example of a Davis and Goliath. Defenseless customers who have no clout, no way to defend ourselves against the mega giant PG&E.

Mary Ann Formosa

Napa