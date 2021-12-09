Letter: Reconsider public art choices

The 'art commission' has approved the work of (surprise) another commissioner.

Wow, let's stack some more pipes or beams and call it art, because, you know, it's 'vineyard inspired'. This style has been done to death, and represents nothing more than the money we'll spend on this ugly, irrelevant, done-to-death work.

I know there were better offerings, but there was no public display or comment on them. Before you write me off as ignorant, know that I've a degree from the Art Center College of Design and have worked in the field for many decades. Now, I'll have to see that c**p every time I venture into town?

Please reconsider, and make it something relevant and something the people of Napa would like to see daily. Stacked beams ain't it.

Laurence Bartone

Napa