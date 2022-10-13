 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Reelect Elba Gonzalez-Mares

I am writing to support Elba Gonzalez-Mares for the Napa Unified School District (NUSD) Board of Trustees because I admire and respect her greatly.

Elba is a courageous leader whom I have gotten to know over the past six years. I have been struck over and over by how down-to-earth, professional, and smart Elba is as she works on complicated and often incredibly challenging policy changes to find solutions that will have a positive impact on our community over the long term.

Elba and I worked together on the Strengthening Immigrant Families subcommittee and also through the Napa County First 5 leader network. In a room full of leaders, Elba stood out, often chairing the meeting and having an active role in moving our work forward. She is also a person who I call when I want to work on an issue or gain perspective. I always learn something new and I am better off for having listened to her.

Elba leads passionately, fully engaging with both heart and reason. Our communities are going through extremely challenging times and Elba is the kind of experienced and trusted leader we need.

Please join me in supporting Elba for the NUSD Board of Trustees.

Anna Chouteau

St. Helena City Councilmember

