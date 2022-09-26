Letter: Reelect Robin Jankiewicz

I am writing to encourage our community to reelect Trustee Robin Jankiewicz to the Napa Valley Unified School District’s school board in District 1.

If you are familiar with the evolution of our district, you know some difficult decisions have been made over the past five years to ensure our solvency in the future. Keeping our district out of a conservatorship has been a task that has required our trustees to dig deep and make hard hitting closures of our beloved schools. This has been a challenging time for our district with declining enrollment and previous mismanagement of district funds. As a trustee, Robin used her background in finance to do the necessary due diligence necessary to see the district’s future success. She has the forethought and is not afraid to spend hours beyond what’s required of her to conclude ways to keep moving forward with responsibility and our students top of mind.

Having served on the parent clubs of both Vichy Elementary and Silverado Middle School in various capacities, I have a vested interest in making sure students and our teachers are being heard and our concerns addressed. Each and every time there has been an issue or we have had questions, I have reached out to Robin. She will always make time to listen, and in turn take action as needed. To have someone willing to get involved by rolling up their sleeves is very rare in this day and age.

Robin thinks on behalf of every student; she is a trustee with the background to make sure our schools are providing an education despite limited resources. Her ability to see not only the bigger picture but the full potential of each student is uncanny. She is smart, she is thoughtful and she is honest. She should be reelected and I encourage you to vote for Robin Jankiewicz in November.

Daralyn Christensen

Napa