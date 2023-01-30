 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Reflecting on 2022. Ready for 2023

As chief of the CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit, the Napa County Fire Department and the South Lake County Fire Protection District, I write on behalf of our over 500 women and men in thanking you for your continued support.

Together, we all contribute to a safe, prepared and resilient community. The fire fight in California requires the work of many, and, in this spirit, we continue to look forward to our partnerships with our federal, state, local, tribal and important community stakeholders again in 2023.

Just this past year, we saw how this collaboration and commitment to partnership plays out for real results for our community. Thus, we saw a massive reduction in total acres burned in 2022 compared to previous years – including a 99% decrease from the destruction we saw in 2020 when over 434,000 acres burned across the six counties that comprises our unit – Colusa, Lake, Napa, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo.

And while there will always be more work to do, it is important to reflect on what worked and acknowledge the three facets that made, and will continue to make, a difference for the Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit.

The first being our fuel modification programs that continue daily within the unit. The second is the firefighting aircraft in our aviation program and the third, which we would be remiss not to mention, is a helping hand from Mother Nature. We did not see the lightning storms or north winds that spark and drive the megafires we have seen in recent years.

Leveraging these successes, a primary focus for CAL FIRE will involve changing the landscape to help protect our communities from wildfire destruction. In 2023, we will continue our aggressive fuel reduction and fire prevention targets across the state to reach a minimum of 250,000 defensible space inspections and a minimum of 100,000 acres of fuels reduction. Of that, at least 50,000 acres will come from prescribed fire and assisting in cultural burning.

Our Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit encompasses almost 4.5 million total acres (6,800 square miles) from the Pacific Ocean to the Interstate-5 corridor, of which CAL FIRE has responsibility for more than 2 million acres of State Responsibility Area (SRA). Nearly 1.4 million people live within the unit, and while we do not have a say in the topography or what Mother Nature has in store, we can address the fuel loading in our region, and we are diligently delivering progress for our neighbors and community members.

Also note: CAL FIRE’s aviation program is the largest civil aerial firefighting fleet in the world, and last year we had six total aircraft housed in our unit. We have a Sikorsky S70i Helicopter at our Boggs Mountain Helitack Base in Lake County. At the Sonoma Air Attack Base in Santa Rosa and at the airport in Napa, we utilized Type 1 exclusive use helicopters and we look forward to their return once again this year in addition to our fixed wing assets.

The ability of these aerial resources to respond to a fire within minutes anywhere in the unit is a huge advantage to our communities. They provide us an advantage to try to hold a fire at a smaller size until our firefighters on the ground are able to get to it.

Additionally, at the ground level, we have bolstered our firefighting forces to aid in California’s fire fight. Last year we opened our Hood Mountain Fire Center in Sonoma County, which houses one of our hand crews. We look forward to the return of all our hand crews and rehiring of seasonal firefighters in 2023 to continue doing that important fuel modification work – while also being instrumental in our fire suppression efforts.

With you, so much great work is underway, and our commitment to keeping the community safe and protecting property and resources is unwavering. But we cannot do it alone. To be successful in the new year, we need your continued partnership. With that, we look forward to a safe and productive 2023.

Mike Marcucci

Unit Chief, CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit

