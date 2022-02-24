Letter: Regarding misinformation and innuendo

Maverick intellectual Michael Setty is to be congratulated on his out-front endorsement of far right-wing talking points in his mud-slinging slingshot at State Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar Curry’s co-authorship of AB 1993. Although he re-quantifies the purpose of the bill, he doesn’t mention the significant co-authors, and he feels comfortable laying down unsubstantiated accusations against Aguiar-Curry infused with his curious metaphors: “…Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, of The People's Republic of Davis (the Central Valley's answer to Berkeley”)" Huh?

In his first paragraph, he cites his own opinion as fact about the direction COVID is taking, mis-apprehends Supreme Court decisions, and cites striking Canadian truckers as support for his argument.

Insofar as one is reluctant to believe Mr. Setty is a qualified epidemiologist, one is equally reluctant to accept his claim that COVID has become endemic, although it’s possible, thanks to antivaxxer obstruction. One also questions the logic of attacking a bill that would not only help save lives, but would help ensure that the virus does NOT become endemic.

The reference to the Canadian anti-vax trucker strike is equally curious. PBS cites an AP report that the truckers are receiving heavy funding (Read: millions of dollars) from American right-wing extremists like “…U.S. donors, according to an Associated Press analysis of leaked donor files. U.S. Republican elected officials, including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, have praised the protesters calling them ‘heroes’ and ‘patriots.’”

Right. Called patriots by the same “patriots” who supported the overthrow of the United States government are supporting their political cousins in Canada. And by the way, thanks for keeping so much American money in America.

Mr. Setty’s motivation attributed to Boris Johnson (“…Among other things, this is why Boris Johnson has dropped nearly all COVID restrictions,”) is also misleading, unless Mr. Setty recently passed his mindreading qualifications test.

According to the New York Times, “Mr. Johnson … said he expected England’s last domestic pandemic rules to end about a month earlier than previously planned, as long as a decline in the number of cases and hospital admissions continued.

“The restrictions were scheduled to expire on March 24, but Mr. Johnson said he intended to come to Parliament later this month to present a new strategy on living with COVID.

“'Provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue, it is my expectation that we will be able to end the last domestic restrictions — including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive — a full month early,’ he said.”

Get that? “Provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue…” — certainly not the absolute rejection Mr. Setty claims.

It is to be noted, that according to a recent Guardian headline (Feb. 10) for an article penned by Jon Alsop, “Johnson and Trump aren’t the same, but they swim in the same cesspool,” kind of belies any support of Boris Johnson as a major exemplar on behalf of democracy.

As for Israel, the U.S. travel advisory for Israel indicates that risk of COVID infection is at the very highest level of five levels because of their national policies on COVID, recommending that all travelers avoid travel there if possible, and have complete vaccinations and wear the best masks available, if they do. So much for that declarative claim.

U.S. News & World Report list the countries with the highest full vaccination rates as being: The United Arab Emirates 94.1%; Brunei 91.4%; Portugal 91.4%; Malta 89.1%; Chile 89%; Singapore 88.5%; Cuba 87.1%; Cayman Islands 86.7%; South Korea 86.3%; China 85.1%. – and 10 more countries. The United Kingdom, Israel, and the U.S. aren’t even on the list. It is fascinatingly tragic that a policy designed to save lives (vaccinations and masks), and have proven to do so, would be opposed in the name of “freedom.”

I guess the mandate for tuberculosis vaccinations by school employees should be abandoned; the mandate for smallpox and polio vaccinations should have been ignored in the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s for all students.

Oh, and let’s do away with the mandates for driver’s licenses and seatbelts.

And let’s skip mandatory masks on doctors, nurses, medical assistants during examinations and surgical procedures. After all, they no doubt impose on their freedom, and are ineffective as well.

Fortunately, this letter-writer was able to sort through “the data from the U.S.” despite “its messiness and inconsistencies…” and pretty easily found some useful data, aka, information.

Richard Bruns

Napa