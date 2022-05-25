Letter: Regarding the baby formula shortage

Rather than blaming the Biden administration for the baby formula shortage, families of newborns might thank the FDA for their diligence in catching bad batches of formula. Ask ourselves what’s worse, the inconvenience of this temporary shortage or the permanence, pain and suffering from a sick (or dead) infant? This is another example of how the current culture politicizes non-political events.

The global supply chain has been impacted by COVID and the war in Ukraine. Some of us have had to say goodbye to one or more of the one million dead from COVID in the United States. Others have had to feed their babies by candle light in the basement of a factory while bombs explode above them. And others have to drive to several stores and wait in long lines just to feed their infants.

We all share in the benefits and the burdens of a global economy. Let’s not make matters worse by politicizing our plight. Instead, let’s point a finger at the solution and do what we can for each other. That is the tragedy of the commons.

Walter Nirenberg

St. Helena