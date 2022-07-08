Letter: Reject state housing mandates

It is time for the leadership and residents of Napa County and the Napa Cities to tell the Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG) and the Regional Housing Needs Authority (RHNA) to “stuff it.”

In Nancy Reagan's famous anti-drug campaign of the the 1980s, “Just Say No.” County leadership should vigorously take this stance and sue the State of California if necessary to counter the pernicious dictates that threaten to preserve what makes this valley special.

First, let's be clear, the state housing mandates handed down by nameless, faceless state bureaucrats really are like a “drug” that ultimately is being pushed by the development and real estate interests that lobby Sacramento. I believe these mandates are “sold” under the auspices of creating more “affordable housing” in “our local communities” and the general idea that all growth in population is good. I am sorry, this is hooey. If you really drill down on the housing mandates, all they really are is a “jack-booted” demand that counties and municipalities create new areas of zoning for higher density housing. There is no “real” requirement that such housing actually be built to really house the lower income “families” that this mandate puts out as its heart-strings strumming siren song. All this does is benefit the development and real estate interests in bed with Sacramento.

Second, last time I checked, the population in the People's Republic of California has been declining. Why would/should we build more housing when the simple supply and demand equation is not supporting that. Businesses and soon to be retirees generally are fleeing the state because of its onerous tax and regulation structure. Ultimately, if the state leadership wants more population for the ideal of “growth is good,” it needs to look in the mirror at its policies to promote and support business because that really is what supports its working classes and families.

Third, how does the idea of increasing housing even make sense in the face of our current struggle to supply enough water and power and fire safety to the people that already live here. Have you driven up Interstate 5 to see the ghastly shrinking of Lake Shasta and followed the status of our shrinking reservoirs and water allocation away from agriculture and to housing?

Finally, state housing mandates threaten the Napa Valley Ag Preserve. Let's be real people. Most residents here feel that the 1968 Agricultural Preserve guaranteed that the bucolic nature of this valley would live on in perpetuity. Spoiler Alert! State housing mandates will systematically take bites out of the farming and rural property in the Ag Preserve, and ultimately kill it. It will be the “death of a thousand cuts.” Witness the ridiculousness of the county attempting to shoehorn in new housing into spaces that really don't work. Ultimately, I believe the borders of each Napa Valley city will continue to expand into what used to be rural and agricultural land. In the end, Napa Valley will move in the direction of the agricultural orchards and farms that used to dominate the area around San Jose, that were paved over for office campuses and housing sprawl.

It is time for Napa County and Napa cities leadership and residents to “Just Say No.”

Joe Fischer

Napa