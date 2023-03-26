On March 29, 1973, the last U.S. combat troops left South Vietnam. Of the 58,220 military fatal casualties of the Vietnam War, 28 were young men from Napa County. The members of the Vineyard Trails Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution have not forgotten these young men. Please take a minute to visit www.VirtualWall.org to see a list of those who sacrificed their lives while serving our country. We ask that you take a minute to speak each name out loud to thank them for their service.