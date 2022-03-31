Letter: Remembering Brother Timothy

A recent Register obituary mentioned that the late Brother Timothy of the Christian Brothers had once appeared on the television show "What's My Line."

Having known Brother Tim, I went searching for the clip on YouTube and was disappointed that a search of "What's My Line Brother Timothy Diener" did not pull it up. I kept on digging, though, and eventually found it.

Those interested can view it on YouTube by searching for "Variety Showcase WML Brother Timothy."

Tim was such a cool fellow, and it was a delight to see and hear his wonderful and unique laugh once again.

Richard Aldrich

Napa