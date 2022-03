Thank you Eric Zimny for reminding me of Yeats great poem ("Time to turn to WB Yeats?" published March 7).

The rough beast slouches towards Kiev and mere anarchy is loosed upon the world. While the worst are full of passionate intensity, anti-semitic flyers in Napa!

The ceremony of innocence is drowned, menthol cigarettes have been forbidden!

Yes, surely the centre cannot hold.

Margaret Forma

Napa