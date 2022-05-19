Letter: Reminisce with other 1960, 1961 Napa High alumni

Attention 1960 and 1961 Napa High Alumni: You’re invited to our 60’ and 61’ class reunion!

Some of us started kindergarten together. From the sandbox to playing sports, we laughed and agonized, went to parties – indulged in adult beverages – got in trouble, grew up, got married, had children and, too many times, lost loved ones.

We’ve grown together through life’s ups and downs; our crazy youth to today. Yet, we’re still talking to each other.

Come reminisce about what was and celebrate what is on June 25 at the Napa Elks Lodge. Doors open at 11 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. Cost is $50 per person. For more information and reservation, call Gary Garaventa at 707-738-6690. Hope to see you there!

Gary Garaventa

Napa