Letter: Reparations for Joltin' Joe DiMaggio

Thomas D. Elias’s recent commentary, “Reparations – Resurrecting volatile historic issues” (published on Jan. 11), excluded Italian Americans and unnaturalized Italians from the list of ethnic groups who suffered discrimination in California’s past.

During World War II, 10,000 of them were uprooted from their homes. Along with 600,000 other Italians or Italian Americans in the U.S., they were declared enemy aliens, placed under strict surveillance, stripped of property and livelihood, and either imprisoned or had curfews imposed upon them. (None proved to be an enemy of the nation.)

Among those that lost their businesses were fishermen along the California coast including Joe DiMaggio’s father, Giuseppe. He was not allowed to fish or board his boat even though his sons, Joe and Dominic, were serving in the military.

Rosina Trovato of Monterey was served notice to evacuate her home on the same day she received an earlier notice announcing that her son and nephew, serving in the Navy, had gone down on the U.S. Arizona.

Italian Americans and Italians not yet naturalized represented the largest ethnic group in the armed forces during World War II. They have fought on behalf of this country since the Revolutionary War. Filippo Mazzei, a Tuscan friend of Thomas Jefferson, inspired the phrase “all men are created equal” in the Declaration of Independence.

The 1924 Immigration Act putting quotas on incoming immigrants was aimed at Italians and other southern Europeans.

In an upcoming documentary, “Potentially Dangerous, When it was a Crime to be Italian,” a report long-held by the Department of Justice will be revealed and in part says, "The impact of the wartime experience is devastating to Italian American communities in the U.S. and its affects are still being felt."

However, as far as reparations go, the many hundreds of proud and humble Italian Americans that have been a part of my life would never dream of asking for such a thing. But, if forced to repair others, they would dutifully comply and no matter what, they’d continue to say, “God bless America.”

Patti Lorenzi Cowger

Napa