Letter: Republican Bryan Pritchard for Assembly

As our country continues to have record inflation and California’s exorbitant gas prices, most Californians must make drastic decisions on how to spend their money. Whether to get gas or buy less groceries? To buy new shoes for the kids or pay the rent? Everybody is struggling.

Numerous times, Assemblymember Cecelia Aguiar-Curry voted against temporarily suspending the $0.51/gallon gas tax! This would have directly helped struggling Californians. To the average person, this is a “no brainer” all while the state currently has a surplus of funds. But she was one of many who voted against it every...single...time! Why wouldn’t she want to help her constituents? She decided to let you struggle financially when she had the opportunity to help you out. Her voting record shows that she doesn't care about you.

Let’s replace her with Bryan Pritchard. He would vote to suspend the gas tax. He is endorsed by the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association and wants to make California affordable. He wants to improve the environment by preventing forest fires and managing our water, which Aguiar-Curry has failed to work towards, despite being in office for almost six years! He has common sense, wants change, and isn't in the pocket of special interest. He cares.

This November, remember, Aguiar-Curry chose not to help you. We need someone working for us. Vote for Bryan Pritchard.

Michael Greene

American Canyon