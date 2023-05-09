I would like to respond to John Stallcup's recent letter to the editor. He wants to know on which side of the reading wars does the Napa Valley Unified School District stand.

Let me answer that the NVUSD does not engage in warfare; we let that be the domain of cable news anchors. The line has been drawn, apparently, between "whole language" reading instruction and phonics. The NVUSD does indeed have a phonics program in elementary schools, and it is popular with teachers and students. We recognized a while ago that our reading instruction needed a retool, and we made some changes. Interested citizens can go to our website and find recordings of Nov. 10, 2022 and Jan. 31, 2023 to see the informative presentations by our curriculum team at both the elementary and secondary levels. Getting informed first about what we are doing is always helpful!

We know test scores need improvement. Student test scores across the entire country took a dive. I repeat, that was across the entire country. This is not surprising — if the pandemic taught us anything it was that students benefit from in person instruction. However, children are amazingly bright and will catch up, given the tools. As a former English teacher — who took phonics in teacher training — I know early literacy is important, but a child is not doomed by a low standardized test score in third grade.

Mr. Stallcup seems concerned that we have a large cohort of Spanish speaking parents who can't read to their children in English. But they can read to them in Spanish! And children can learn to read in Spanish and English simultaneously. Judging from my Napa High students who went on to academic and professional success, knowing two languages is nothing but positive.

He is right about reading to one's children. Parents are their children's first teachers. Perhaps a parent isn't confident about his or her oral reading talent. We can't all be Meryl Streep or Edward James Olmos! Give it a try, anyway. And there are story times at the public library, including summer reading programs.

If you have any questions about the NVUSD curriculum, get in touch with your area trustee. That's why we're here.

Cindy Watter

NVUSD Trustee, Area 3