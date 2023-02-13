I read with interest the Wall Street Journal's editorial on the rearrangement of the Democratic Party’s presidential primary process. My personal criteria for primaries go like this:

1) Primary voting is much superior to a caucus process.

2) Selecting a “representative” early state is difficult, but I will suggest that the demographics of Iowa are unique, and very different than other “early” states, or the national electorate.

(Of course the results of our presidential elections are not determined by the popular vote. The Democratic candidate has won five of the last six popular vote totals.) Before a multi-state primary like Super-Tuesday., the horse-race aspects of early primaries might swing on differences of fewer than 1,000 votes.

3) The GOP “winner take all” rules skew voter wishes as we are trying to get to know the field. I believe the Republican process favors the well-funded candidate at the expense of diversity of views, narrowing the field too early.

Why is the WSJ take worth our attention? Beats the heck out of me.

David Graves

Napa