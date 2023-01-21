Letter: Responsibility and affordable housing

The State of California has tasked Napa County with adding high-density affordable housing into the Napa County Housing Element. I have come to appreciate what a difficult process it is for the county to locate land for this purpose.

I am a resident on Hedgeside Avenue, so when I learned that the Bishop Cattle Ranch property on Hedgeside was one of the proposed sites, I was very surprised. The Bishop Site is environmentally complex because it is in the MST Water Deficient Zone, in a Flood Hazard Area and is in the Milliken Dam and Inundation Zone.

This was all new to me, but I have since learned that the Planning Commission goes through an involved process from understanding the environmental impact guidelines and reports to reading and hearing community concerns to determine what sites get approved or not. The Napa County Planning Commission took into account the valid environmental, safety and viability concerns regarding the Bishop Site and unanimously voted to remove it from the proposed Housing Element.

Fortunately, a couple additional locations have recently been identified that the Planning Department could include into the Housing Element. The soon to be vacated, state owned, Fish and Game property could be a location for high-density housing. In addition, the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga appears to be a viable option once the purchase is finalized by Napa County. I’m not against the housing development, I just want to ensure it’s built in a responsible manner.

Jessica McDonald

Napa