Letter: Restaurant menu pricing backlash

Dear restaurateurs, I am writing this letter out of love and support. Restaurant menu pricing is moving to an unsustainable level that is the beginning of a very nasty cycle.

During the Pandemic, I think many were very forgiving and wanted to do what we could to support our local restaurant owners and workers. I also know that now we are in the twilight of COVID “revenge spending” —on travel and going out again to dine in our favorite restaurants. That is changing — people are having to “normalize'' their spending now.

I personally have experienced sticker shock multiple times. Dine-in main courses have moved up to the mid-thirties, cresting into the forties at my “old haunt” restaurants. A favorite go-to simple pasta dish that was about $20 is now $30. Appetizer prices have gone up. Two weeks ago, I bought my second and last $25 all-in pastrami sandwich. It is tasty, but $25 for a lean-on-meat sandwich by NYC standards is just more than I am willing to shell out going forward.

I want to be clear, this is not a criticism. This is a statement of economics. All of us local “working stiffs” in the valley have what we have in income and that means we have a certain amount we are willing to spend for entertainment/dining out, especially when our cost of gas, home energy, and basic groceries is going up. And, again, our incomes have not really increased that much. In other words, the money the average local (both “blue” and “white” collar) is able to spend in local restaurants is being squeezed. And I still believe that locals are the bread and butter source of income for valley restaurants. Visitors are “gravy” for most establishments — and they just happen to write reviews on their restaurant experience and expenditure.

Personally, I am dining out less often and cooking more meals at home. I am now more cognizant of where I am going ahead of time based on menu pricing, and am more likely to gravitate to the “lite faire” or “appetizer” part of the menu. I am driving my check “average” down as a reaction to menu inflation.

I know that your cost of labor is up because we live in California and the demand for restaurant workers. I know that your food costs are up. Unfortunately, the idea of simply passing these costs along to patrons just doesn't work — not because we don't love you, but because we simply don't have the bucks to continue to shell out.

And by the way, it continues to amaze me that serving staff and “front of house” has not really figured out that providing excellent service quickly actually will make more money for the waiters and the restaurant. So, if I was a restaurant manager, I would focus on my front of house staff and show them how they earn more if they provide excellent service and turn more tables every night. It blows my mind that I wait up to five minutes for a drink order, and then another five minutes later, an appetizer order — but wait, no meal order. Basic restaurant math is this delay in simply getting drinks and food to patrons quickly is killing your turns and gross income.

My advice is to “lean into” this current discretionary income squeeze that will affect your businesses. Work with your suppliers and consider changing suppliers to reduce your food cost. Spoiler alert — most people really don't care about the lovely story of the artisanal origins of your produce or protein (that was the “rage” 10 years ago when money was loose) — they simply want a good tasting meal (mostly your skill in the kitchen) at a reasonable price! As a business, you have to push down cost discipline to your suppliers. People can support artisanal producers at their farmers’ market.

Instead of trying to be in the cost pass-through business, seek to find ways to create value propositions for people that are dealing with leaner discretionary income. You know your business and your food costs and how that all works out in the wash when you are moving appetizers and selecting lunch and dinner items in volume. How do you drive more business on reasonably priced items and specials - that will be the key to your success in the immediate future.

I lovingly wish you the best of luck in your endeavor.

Joe Fischer

Napa