Letter: Retain our sheriff

As Napa natives, we know what Napa was and has become. We also know many people in our community and have raised our family here. We want good leadership and we want people who are honest, not political and most importantly, someone that has and will continue to keep our community safe.

I support Oscar Ortiz because he is the right person and at the right time. His first year in office has been fantastic and he, along with his department, have done a great job in our community.

Oscar is the Napa story. He grew up working the fields of Yountville with his parents, then excelled in school and sports before working for our community for more than 30 years.

We grew up here and so did Oscar, and he understands the make-up of each community in Napa County.

We have come to know Oscar as humble, hardworking and genuine. Seeing him interact with people from all walks of life, including as a mentor to our youth in Napa Valley shows his true character. This is above and beyond the countless hours serving as a correctional officer, deputy, sergeant, lieutenant, captain, police chief and now as sheriff. Oscar truly serves us and his community, and I trust him to lead us during any emergencies that come our way.

The leadership Oscar has provided Napa County has been exceptional and something we need to continue. Please join me by voting to retain our sheriff, Oscar Ortiz.

Eleanor and Ron Stainer

Napa