Letter: Rethinking treatment for veterans with PTSD

I was reading the Jan. 27 issue of the Yountville Sun and read the words “crazed gunman” referring to the Pathway Vets Home shooter. I forgot who wrote these words. I was upset and only focused on those two words. He was not a “crazed gunman”. He was a soldier with severe PTSD.

Something exacerbated/triggered his symptoms, and he slipped into the combat zone. I know because I’ve slipped into the zone a few times myself, and luckily I’m not in prison doing hard time.

When we slip into the combat zone, it scares us, too. Most civilians are not aware that the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense rate veterans with disabilities in increments of 10 (100% being most severe). I’m rated 100%. I believe the soldier at the Pathway Home was also a 100%er.

I understand there is a lawsuit filed partly against the Napa County Sheriff’s Department. The truth is no one could have stopped it. Our Brothers and Sisters who choose to wear a badge are under enough stress as it is. I know from personal experience there are bad ones and good ones. I also know at least 95% of them are good, honorable people. The suit should be against the systems and policy makers who assigned the three ladies to work at the home and whoever came up with the idea to have them work there.

What they did was send sheep into the lion's den. The lions are going to do what lions do. Maybe when counseling vets with severe PTSD, civilians should stay in their own lane.

In group, when we were assigned a civilian counselor, we felt disrespected. A lot of them were so young we knew they were students. When dealing with vets who suffer from severe PTSD, they must have counselors that are also vets.

Those three ladies were loving, empathic, wanting to help — they had the right idea, but they were in the wrong place.

If the Veterans Affairs and Cal-Vet really cared about vets, they would reopen the home with an all-veteran staff. No civilians. I would bet a year’s salary those ladies would want to reopen the home. Have a couple of boxing gloves to use when necessary. Maybe a weight room and speed bag, punching bag. Above it all, let them scream, yell, get up from their seat and pace back and forth.

When I was in therapy, we couldn’t raise our voices, couldn’t get up and pace back and forth to help relieve the stress. Our mental state was OK when we started group, but by the end of our session, we were stressed out, and they would say ‘OK, time’s up; you have to leave now.’

So, they would release us onto the street stressed. No come-down time. Also, the suit and tie knuckleheads that make policy have got to join the enlightened and look at entheogenic therapy — not always “Big Pharma.” What the superior human seeks is within themselves. What the small human seeks is in others. Entheogenic therapy, for example, can guide you to your inner self. You will be enlightened.

After reading this, there are going to be people angered by it. When we returned to the “world” many Vietnam vets, including myself, were spit at, called “baby killers.” In fact, it was 14 years before someone said to me, “Welcome Home!”

So, I can take anything you throw at me. I hope the family of those ladies can find some peace, and the family of the decorated soldier who slipped into the combat zone can find peace, too.

Bob Stewart

Yountville