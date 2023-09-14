Our parents Bill and Jean Spahr bought our property up on Atlas Peak Road in 1950, the same year John and Betty Sutro bought their property about a half mile further up the road. We grew up here. To our knowledge, the Hammond family has used the main road in dispute on a regular basis since 1950 and daily since 1996.

During the Atlas Fire in 2017, lower Atlas Peak Road was impassable. The Hammonds led approximately 50 people to safety on that road. It is the only way out if a similar scenario should ever play out again, God forbid.

Would that even be possible today given the changes the Land Trust has made to the road making it much more difficult to traverse on a daily basis let alone in an emergency?

This is a public safety issue.

Peter Spahr, Liza Spahr Saunders and Robert Saunders

Napa