Letter: Cartoon not funny

The cartoon by Tom Stiglich published in the April 13 paper makes fun at any and all gender non-confirming people. It is literally a pointing …

Letter: Roundabouts a bad idea

In Napa, we have railway tracks that should be connected to the BART and at least some folks could use this form of transportation to get to a…

