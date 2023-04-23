I read with dismay and bewilderment in the Register on April 7 titled “Napa looks at capital projects/$150 million planned over five year period.” They listed many areas in our city that are in dire need of attention. Many of those listed referred to numerous streets throughout the city in need of serious restoration including as described “Imola Ave rehabilitation from Soscol Ave to east end” My question: have any city officials traversed Imola Avenue west from Golden Gate Drive to Foster Road?

This has to be one of the roughest roads in the city limits… this stretch even lacks a white line to distinguish the two lanes. Now I know we aren’t an avenue to Silverado Country Club but this highly traveled stretch deserves the same consideration of the more popular areas. I challenge the Napa powers that be to take a drive along this stretch… and make sure to utilize your most expensive vehicle while doing so. I and many others do, numerous times a day.