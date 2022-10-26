Letter: Robin Jankiewicz is best choice for NVUSD

I have been a teacher at NVUSD for 25 years. I have come across many wonderful people over that time that remind me why I am so fortunate to serve the community in which I was born and raised.

Robin Jankiewicz is at the top of the list. She is humble, listens, seeks to understand and is absolutely committed to our NVUSD students, families, and schools. This does not come without challenging situations that demand challenging decisions. Being on a school board is not for the faint of heart. Robin meets all challenges with a tireless work ethic and a fidelity to our community.

Robin Jankiewicz is the choice to represent Area 1 on the NVUSD Board of Trustees. Leadership matters and Robin always delivers. She approaches everything she does with an integrity and grace that is unmatched. Her representation of our community over the last several years on the school board, facing challenges that have never been faced, has been honorable. She has been transparent every step of the way. Tough situations demand tough, thorough, and thoughtful leaders. There is no one better equipped than Robin Jankiewicz.

Cam Neal

Vintage High School

Athletic Director