Letter: Robin Jankiewicz is for all students

I am honored to encourage you to vote for Robin Jankiewicz as a trustee on the NVUSD School Board. She is honest, hard working, and has integrity, all which are needed when you are making decisions for the most important people in our world, children.

Robin works well with other high functioning trustees like Elba Gonzalez-Mares, parents, students, and staff because she leads with her warm heart and sharp mind.

Mrs. Jankiewicz values the opinions of others, listens to feedback, and responds with data, logic and "what is best for kids!" I value the work and guidance that Robin has provided our community over the past several years.

Robin's family and mine have been connected to NVUSD for over 60 years. There is a long history and commitment to this organization. She has the same passion as I do for NVUSD to provide exemplary learning opportunities for all students.

I have worked closely with her at fundraisers, on a nonprofit board, and on committees. She is positive, professional, caring, and authentic.

We need board trustees that are here for kids, and Robin Jankiewicz is that person. A vote for Robin Jankiewicz is a vote for all students.

Frank Silva

Napa

