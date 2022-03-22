Letter: Rotary clubs support Ukraine relief

“Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change — across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.” Its mission is to “… provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through our fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.” — Rotary International

Nowhere is the Rotary philosophy more apparent than in the recent efforts of Napa’s three Rotary Clubs to aid refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine has more than 62 Rotary clubs and 24 Rotaract clubs (young Rotarians 18 years and older) working actively with clubs in Belarus to help people affected by the crisis.

Poland has taken in over 1 million refugees, and its Rotary clubs have mobilized to create a central account for contributions.

Rotarians from Hungary, Romania, Moldova, Slovakia and the Czech Republic have also quickly mobilized to gather and distribute financial and other donations to assist in this humanitarian crisis.

This is what Rotary does. It has the expertise, experience and resources to respond to emergencies whether locally or globally.

Napa’s Rotary Clubs have risen to the challenge. At our last meeting, my club, Napa Sunrise Rotary, collected $6,800 to donate to Rotary International’s targeted effort for Ukrainian relief.

I wasn’t surprised by members’ generosity. After our Valley’s devastating fires, our clubs also stepped in with significant monetary, in-kind, and volunteer contributions.

Rotarians are community-minded, whether that community is local, regional, or global. Our members are able to immediately tap their networks in the governmental, business, and nonprofit sectors of our county to bring speedy relief to those in need. And knowing that Charity Navigator has given Rotary International its highest rating for the past 11 years lets me know that my money is going where it is needed most with only a very small percentage to overhead.

Should you wish to make a donation to aid in this humanitarian effort, you can do so at rotary.org. And you don’t need to be a Rotarian to do so!

But if our mission and philosophy appeal to you, any of our clubs (Rotary Club of North Napa, Rotary Club of Napa Sunrise, Rotary Club of Napa) would welcome your inquiry.

Iris Barrie

Rotary Club of Napa Sunrise