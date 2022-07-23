Letter: Roundabout art makes no sense

I would like to express my opposition to placing any large public art piece at the roundabouts.

I love the roundabouts and the way they enable a smooth traffic flow without having to wait at stop lights. However, it is clear many people do not know the traffic rules regarding who has the right of way when entering/exiting a roundabout.

I regularly see cars drive directly into a roundabout at full speed without the driver even glancing to the left or right to check for oncoming traffic. I cringe and hold my breath as the car sails through, its driver oblivious to the potentially horrible accident they nearly caused.

Clearly, to navigate these roundabouts safely, one needs to drive defensively and always keep their eyes on the road. Taking your eyes off the road for even a second in this situation could have disastrous consequences.

For people to enjoy a piece of “art,” they must look at it. Any time that a driver spends looking at the proposed art piece will be time they are not watching the road or other drivers. I have no doubt such a distraction will cause accidents, injuries and possibly even deaths. Installing a large, eye-catching art piece at this intersection is just a terrible idea. Install some beautiful landscaping instead.

If you must install public art somewhere in Napa, please don’t do it at our most confusing and dangerous intersection.

Lastly, these roundabouts are at the western “gateway” to our city, where many tourists arrive. I’m sure many of these tourists are completely unfamiliar with navigating roundabouts, especially a “triple roundabout” such as this. I can imagine a tourist seeing the art piece for the first time: “what is that? A big cactus?” And then …. WHAM! Collision. Welcome to Napa!

Kevin Sarmento

Napa